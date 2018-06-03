× Juvenile arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into cars, house in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Police arrested a juvenile Sunday morning after a stolen car crashed into two cars and a house.

Police said at 1:40 a.m., they were called to the area of Laura Lane for a report of several suspicious vehicles cruising the block. When they got there, a Mazda SUV turned onto Charter Oak Avenue from Haines Street, following another dark colored SUV. As officers arrived, the driver of the Mazda SUV hit a parked vehicle, then fled, then hit another parked vehicle in a driveway of 25 Wilson St. The vehicle continued on and struck the house at the same address causing extensive structural damage to the residence.

The driver of the Mazda, a juvenile ran from the scene on foot, and was quickly captured in the driveway. Police said besides the Mazda, one other vehicle was stolen from the Charter Oak Avenue area. Two responding officers were involved in a collision with each other while responding to the incident. They were not injured as a result of the collision.

The juvenile was charged with: larceny 2nd degree, conspiracy to commit larceny 2nd, engaging police in pursuit, criminal trover 2nd degree, burglary 3rd degree, reckless driving , evading responsibility, possession of burglar tools , interfering with police, larceny 3rd degree, conspiracy to commit larceny 3rd, operating a mv without a license.

The juvenile was processed, given a court date and turned over to a guardian.