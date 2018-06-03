× Motorcyclist dies in New Britain crash

NEW BRITAIN — One person died after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. police were called to West Main St. and Grove Hill on the report of a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Officials said the motorcyclist is a 26 old male, Newington resident who sustained serious life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman operation the car was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. There have not been any charges filed at this time.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.