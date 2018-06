× Southington police investigating ‘untimely death’

SOUTHINGTON – Police are investigating the untimely death of a female.

Police say they were called to 58 Manor Road about 6 a.m. Sunday morning. They are withholding the name of the deceased pending notification of her family.

The death is under investigation, but police say there is no reason to believe there is any risk to the public at this time.

This is a developing story – we’ll have the latest on the FOX61 News at 10.