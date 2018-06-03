State police investigating Putnam bank robbery

PUTNAM — State police are asking for your help to identify the man who robbed a bank in Putnam.

Staff at the People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop grocery store on Providence Road called police Saturday afternoon.

Bank employees said a man passed the bank teller a handwritten note demanding money, then handed the teller a plastic bag and demanded large bills. The man implied to the teller that he had a gun, saying, “don’t make me take this out of my waistband.”

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall with an average-to-husky build, very light blue eyes, and clean-shaven with brown hair. He was wearing a dark-colored tee shirt, dark pants, a light colored baseball hat with no logo, and a key-type lanyard that was hanging from his left pocket.

Police said the man left the store with an undetermined amount of money and ran to a car waiting for him in the parking lot. The car was decribed as a dark-colored, possibly four door sedan.

State police are asking anyone with information to please call Detective Hoffner at 860-779-4943, or text “TIP711” along with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.