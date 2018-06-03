The Real Story – John Larson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Connecticut Congressman John Larson (D) District 1 discusses the decision by the US Department of the Interior, to move forward with the approval process for the new casino planned for East Windsor, to help blunt competition from the new MGM resort in Springfield due to open in August. The Department is involved because the casino would be run by the tribes that operate the state's two existing casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. The long delay in the process is currently the subject of an IG investigation due to suspicions raised by Larson and others in the state's congressional delegation about the role of intense lobbying at the department by MGM, and whether that played a role in the delays