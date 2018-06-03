The Real Story – Ruby Corby O’Neill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruby Corby O'Neill, the Southbury Republican running for the 5th District seat being vacated by US Rep Elizabeth Esty talks about her priorities and her qualifications. A native of Honduras, and a founding member of the Latino National Republican Coalition of Connecticut, she faces the party-endorsed candidate, former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos, in the August primary. She believes her Hispanic heritage, and her experience helping other candidates over the years (including Tom Foley and former Congressman Chris Shays) make her a strong candidate to put the district back in Republican hands for the first time in more than a decade.