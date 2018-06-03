Thousands participate in the Amica Iron Horse Half Marathon in Simsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- Nearly 2,000 people hit the pavement Sunday morning for this year’s Amica Iron Horse race in Simsbury. Among the crowd was a West Hartford mother raising awareness for the lost of job opportunities and services when people with disabilities age out of the system.

Susan Johnson along with her family recently launched the Be Thoughtful movement which focusing on bringing awareness to and helping provide guidance for people who aged of out disabilities services.

“70 percent of the people that have an intellectual disability are unemployed and so we go from a ton of services until they are 21 and then when they are 21 some people get no services,” Johnson said.

The Iron Horse race has been going on for sixteen years now. Organizers said they welcome community members each year all with different reasons for participating,”

We have a lot of community people we have our competitive runners middle of the pack runners our ones that just want to finish the race and we just have people out here wanting to be fit,” Josh Miller of the Hartford Marathon Foundation said.

Johnson and her son Harold were joined by close to 75 people who signed up for the BE Thoughtful Movement team to show their support.

Everyone has a gift and one of Harold’s gift is his smile.