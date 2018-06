× UConn Huskies eliminates Coastal Carolina in close game; Will play Washington at 6 p.m.

CONWAY, S.C. — The UConn Huskies survived a late surge to eliminate Coastal Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon.

The team plays Washington at 6 p.m.

Coastal had three runs on just one hit in the eighth.

UConn (37-21-1) will need to win once more on Sunday and again on Monday in order to reach the tournament’s super regional round.