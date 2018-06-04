× ‘All Clear’ given at WCSU following lockdown caused by mic stand

DANBURY — Western Connecticut State University has been given the “All Clear” by officials following a lock down incident Monday afternoon.

Police were investigating an unconfirmed report of a person on campus with a gun. Officials later said that the person was holding a mic stand which was mistaken for a long gun.

In a tweet issued Monday, the Connecticut State Police said there is no active shooter and no shots have been fired.

Western Connecticut State University spokesman Paul Steinmetz tells media campus is all clear after reports of a man with a gun on campus pic.twitter.com/0XL8rxku4M — Tom Maroney (@TimeNThommo) June 4, 2018

State police said troopers, Danbury and WCSU police were on the scene at White Hall. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted there are “reports of an individual entering a building with a long rifle.”

The school was reopened around 2 p.m.