Bodies found at Springfield, Mass. home have been identified; 2 victims connected to CT

Posted 1:04 PM, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 09:30PM, June 4, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. —  Authorities have identified three bodies found at the Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Monday all three were women, and two had been reported missing.

He identified them as 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans and 34-year-old America Lyden, both of Springfield; and 27-year-old Layla Escalante, of Ludlow, Mass.

Records show Lyden had a previous address in Bristol, and  Ryans had  ties to Hartford, according to masslive.com.

He said the medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of the deaths but called them “suspicious.”

The bodies were found at the Springfield home of 40-year-old Stewart Weldon.

Weldon was arrested May 27 after a traffic stop and held on $1 million after pleading not guilty to kidnapping and other charges.

He was arraigned Monday on kidnapping and assault to rape charges pertaining to a second alleged victim.

He hasn’t been charged in connection with the bodies.

