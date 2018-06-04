× Brother of Griswold triple-murder suspect also facing murder charges

NEW LONDON — The brother of a woman charged with killing a Griswold couple and their adult son during what authorities called a botched fake robbery has been arraigned on murder charges.

Sergio Correa, 26, was held on $3 million bail Monday.

Correa’s sister, 23-year-old Ruth Correa, has already been arraigned on murder charges in connection with the December killings in Griswold.

Police said 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist and 61-year-old Janet Lindquist were killed in their home, which was then burned down. Their son, 21-year-old son Matthew, was found fatally stabbed in the woods nearby last month.

Police said he was involved in a plot to steal guns from his parents.

Sergio Correa’s lawyer says his client was not involved in the killings and Ruth Correa is lying.