Carman denied dismissal in New Hampshire probate case; Trial date set

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Nathan Carman’s request to dismiss court proceedings in the case of his grandfather’s estate has been denied and a trial date has been set.

A New Hampshire judge has ruled that Carman’s motion to dismiss had no merit. The lawsuit that aims to prevent a Vermont man from inheriting money from the estate of the millionaire grandfather the family says he killed.

The order also scheduled a status conference on October 4 and the trial has been scheduled for January 11, 2019.

The dismissal was issued on May 30 in connection with the lawsuit accusing Nathan Carman of being responsible for the 2013 death of John Chakalos. His mother’s three sisters sued in New Hampshire last year. Carman wants the lawsuit dismissed, saying his grandfather wasn’t a resident of New Hampshire at the time of his death.

Family members also allege Carman killed his mother, Linda Carman. Nathan Carman has denied any wrongdoing. He’s never been charged.

Linda Carman is presumed dead after the boat she and her son were on sank last year. Her sisters have asked a judge to block Nathan Carman from collecting his grandfather’s estate money.