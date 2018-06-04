CAS Featured Student Artists: Brewster Elementary School 3rd Grade Class

Brewster Elementary School 3rd Grade Class

“Healthy Foods Sculpture”

Brewster Elementary School

Durham, CT

Selected by Ruth Dwyer, Art Educator, Essex Elementary:

Ruth Dwyer is an arts educator who encourages her students to make connections between themselves and the world around them. “Art production is a natural process that provides a sensory journey of connectedness.” Dwyer provides various art materials, exciting visual references, common threads between disciplines and a platform for exploration…… “the rest is up to the artist. I step back as the students explore and that is when amazing things happen!”

The Healthy Foods Sculpture project was part of a school-wide Physical Education/Health initiative and a collaboration between Dwyer’s art program and P.E. teacher Alex Edwards’, Healthy Snack Challenge. Students were asked to keep track of their healthy snack choices. The goal was to promote awareness of what we eat and the choices we make when it comes to healthy foods. The 3rd graders used a modeling material to create a sculpture of their favorite healthy food. The sculptures look so real you may be fooled with quick glance.

