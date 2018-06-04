× Cat living in Dayville shelter tests positive for rabies

BROOKLYN – A cat housed at a Dayville shelter tests positive for rabies.

Officials are warning anyone who may have came in contact with the cat from May 14–29, 2018 to call for an assessment of exposure.

The Northeast District Department of Health (NDDH) said the cat tested positive for rabies on May 30, 2018.

According to Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments (NECCOG), a young, domestic short-hair grey tiger cat with white markings named Lilac was housed in the middle cage at the main shelter, located at 125 Putnam Pike in Dayville.

“Rabies is a viral disease primarily of animals caused by infection of the brain and spinal cord,” said the NDDH in a release. “People can get rabies from the bite of an infected animal. An animal with rabies can also transmit the rabies virus through its saliva, which can come in contact with a person’s mucous membranes (mouth, nose, eyes) or can get in open wounds on the skin.”

The NDDH said while rabies can be fatal once clinical signs appear, it can be prevented through timely medical treatment that includes administration of one dose of immune globulin (antibodies) and four doses of vaccine over two weeks.

“This advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution to alert other visitors who might have been exposed to rabies,” said NDDH.

If you were in contact with the cat at NECCOG between May 14 – 29 and have not yet been contacted by NDDH or NECCOG, you’re asked to call NDDH at (860) 774-7350 ext. 24