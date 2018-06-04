Chance for more showers Tuesday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, a Nor'easter-style storm will affect the region with moderate to heavy rain along with gusty, raw NE winds.

Overall - it will be a cold, raw day, with the high occurring in the early morning hours! Temps will rebound a bit by Tuesday, but showers are still in the picture.

Wednesday and Thursday looks dry and pleasant, with temps near normal for the time of year.

Friday a cold front could spawn some late day showers that could linger into the weekend.

There is some uncertainty with regards to next weekend. Some of the models show unsettled weather with that stalled over the area with on and off showers, other models show the front off shore which would bring sunshine and delightful weather. Stay tuned as we iron out the differences.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Rain, chilly. High: 45-55.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers, cool. High: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for showers: High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, chance for showers: High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click