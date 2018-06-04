Death of Southington woman ruled homicide, suspect shoots self

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON -- Police say the death of Southington woman Michelle Barrett is being investigated as a homicide.

Naugatuck Police had called Southington Police around 6 a.m. Sunday, asking they stop by a 58 Manor Road for a welfare check on Barrett.

When Southington Police arrived, they found Barrett dead in the backyard with a gunshot wound. Police say they are investigating this as a homicide.

Naugatuck Police say the suspect, Robert DeSantis, 40, of Naugatuck, went into the Naugatuck Police Department where he shot himself. He's currently at the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Barrett’s brother tells Fox 61 News that his sister was shot and killed in their grandmother’s backyard Sunday.

“I can’t imagine something like that happening to someone,” said Courtney Stearn, who lives across the street from the crime scene. “It’s just very terrible.”

For Stearns, the shooting hits too close to home.

“The coroner I think came earlier and my son, definitely very freaked out by seeing everything,” Stearns said.

“Originally there were just three or four cruisers there and then the state police came over,” said Lawrence Perry, who lives down the street from the victim.

Neighbors tell Fox 61 News that the victim lived with her grandmother.

“I hope it gets solved,” said Perry’s girlfriend, Hannah Platt.

The tragedy has horrified neighbors including, Hannah Platte, who lives just down the street with Perry.

“It’s definitely really scary and yea I don’t know why that would happen.”

“I’ve been in Southington my entire life, This isn’t normal. We don’t have this we don’t have this problem problem here.”

Stearns says she is keeping the victim and her family as well as the victims her thoughts

“Felt terrible for the family,” she said. “I can’t imagine going, I’ve never seen anything like this.”