East Hartford High School student arrested following social media threat

EAST HARTFORD — Student concerns prompted a lock down at East Hartford High School Monday morning.

East Hartford police said over the weekend, they investigated threats made on social media by 18-year-old Michael Lachnicht. After their investigation, it was determined that those threats were found to be not credible.

Police said Lachnicht was arrested and charged with breach of peace. He was released on a $2,500 bond. East Hartford High School was put in a “secure the building” protocol Monday.

East Hartford Public Schools sent a letter to parents, and issued the following statement late Monday morning:

In response to updated information received this morning, a “Secure the Building Protocol” was called at East Hartford High School. The new information was thoroughly investigated, communicated to East Hartford Police Department and school resumed regular operations at approximately 9:42. East Hartford Administration, Security and EHPD continue to work closely together to ensure the safety and security of our students and faculty. We look forward to a productive day of school today as we close out an extremely successful school year. If parents have additional questions or concerns, please direct these to administration at East Hartford High School.