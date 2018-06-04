× Recall Alert: Fully cooked ground beef products shipped to CT racalled due to possible contamination

HARTFORD — Goodman Food products have issued a recall for their fully cooked ground beef products due to possible contamination.

The USDA said the ground beef may have extraneous materials, specifically hard, white plastic.

The frozen, fully cooked ground beef patty and crumble items were produced on August 2, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

40-lb. cases of “Don Lee Farms FULLY COOKED BEEF PATTY CRUMBLES” with lot code 5886A7214, case code CNG36100 and “Best if used within” date of August 2, 2018.

40-lb. cases of “Don Lee Farms FULLY COOKED HOMESTYLE BEEF PATTY” with lot code 5886A7214, case code CNG38220 and “Best if used within” date of August 2, 2018.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5886A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products were purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program (NLSP),” said the USDA. “These items were shipped to institutional locations in Maine and Connecticut.”

The problem was discovered after the company and USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Services received consumer complaints about hard, white plastic material found in the fully cooked ground beef products.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” said the USDA.