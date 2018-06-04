× State Police: Man pulled over with over 1K grams of ecstasy, and 4 kids in car, in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — On Sunday at around 2:50 p.m., state police stopped a car on I-95 north, near exit 42 in West Haven, after seeing the driver using his cell phone.

Police said the driver, Anthony Pierre, 48, of Georgia, found drugs in the car, after they searched the car. They said they found around 3,300 pills, or 1,013 grams, of ecstasy and 4.7 grams of marijuana. In addition, four children were inside the car, all of whom were related to Pierre, according to police.

Pierre was arrested and charged with a cell phone violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hallucinogens with intent to sell, possession of an untaxed controlled substance and four counts of risk of injury to a minor. Pierre was held on $150,000 bail and scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on Monday.

The children were released to family.