State requests FEMA assistance Preliminary Damage Assessment in 3 counties following storms

Credit: JA2 Aerial Productions

HARTFORD —  It’s been roughly three weeks since severe weather, including 4 tornadoes, impacted parts of the state.

Numerous counties such as Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven sustained significant damage. On Monday, Gov. Malloy has formally requested FEMA to conduct a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment to those counties impacted on May 15.

The request is asking for the damage assessments to begin the week of June 11th.

