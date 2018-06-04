× State requests FEMA assistance Preliminary Damage Assessment in 3 counties following storms

HARTFORD — It’s been roughly three weeks since severe weather, including 4 tornadoes, impacted parts of the state.

Numerous counties such as Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven sustained significant damage. On Monday, Gov. Malloy has formally requested FEMA to conduct a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment to those counties impacted on May 15.

The request is asking for the damage assessments to begin the week of June 11th.

The request is asking for the damage assessments to begin the week of June 11th. DESPP's Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will coordinate the damage assessment with FEMA and the affected towns, cities, and state agencies.

At Governor Malloy’s direction, the state has formally requested FEMA to conduct a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment in Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven Counties as a result of the severe weather, including 4 tornadoes, that impacted parts of the state on May 15th. — CTDESPP/DEMHS (@CTDEMHS) June 4, 2018