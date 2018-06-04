State requests FEMA assistance Preliminary Damage Assessment in 3 counties following storms
HARTFORD — It’s been roughly three weeks since severe weather, including 4 tornadoes, impacted parts of the state.
Numerous counties such as Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven sustained significant damage. On Monday, Gov. Malloy has formally requested FEMA to conduct a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment to those counties impacted on May 15.
The request is asking for the damage assessments to begin the week of June 11th.
41.765804 -72.673372