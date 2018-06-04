× Swastikas and other graphic images found at state park

HARTFORD – DEEP and Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a vandalism incident that took place over the weekend at Lake Williams State Park Scenic Reserve in Lebanon.

DEEP said the vandalism included Swastikas spray painted on trees and other graphic images on the ground. The images will be cleaned up after being documented by EnCon, DEEP said.

“Our state parks are meant for the enjoyment of all, regardless of a person’s background” said DEEP Communications Director Chris Collibee. “Acts of vandalism, in particular those that express hate, have no place in our society. It is disappointing that some individuals would express themselves in such a manner that causes fear amongst others.”

Anyone with any information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to call EnCon Police at 860-424-3333.