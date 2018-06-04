× Waterbury PD: Driver hits 7-year-old boy crossing road to catch school bus

WATERBURY — Police said a boy was hit on North Main Street while crossing the road to catch a school bus Monday morning.

Waterbury police said the driver of a Nissan 4 door sedan failed to stop for the stop signal of a Durham school bus, striking a 7-year-old boy who was crossing the street to get on the bus.

The boy was taken to St. Mary’s hospital where he was treated for leg and hip pain. The boy’s injuries are not life threatening, police said.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.