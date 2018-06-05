× Beach in Pomfret closed due to high levels of bacteria; 3 other beaches reopened

HARTFORD — Three state beaches that were closed Tuesday after testing positive for bacteria, have reopened.

According to DEEP, Rocky Neck State Park, Silver Sands State Park and Chatfield Hollow State Park were closed Tuesday due to bacteria issues following the recent rain storms.

According to DEEP, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed due to high bacteria and will be re-sampled. At this time, it is unknown when the park will reopen.

Click here for more information.