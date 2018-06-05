× Body found in Long Island Sound off Old Saybrook ID’d as missing fisherman

OLD SAYBROOK — Environmental Police with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have recovered a body in the water off Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.

Officials said the body was that of missing fisherman Billy Zadrozny, 18, who went missing after kayaking in Old Saybrook. Zadrozny’s car was found at a boat launch at North Cove Road. Zadrony was one of three people who went missing in that area since late last month.

Police say Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sofia McKenna, 21, were last seen aboard what was thought to be a white, tandem kayak on Snapchat at 2 a.m. Sunday, May 27. Officials later discovered that the sailboat found in New York was the same boat the pair were traveling on.

A fisherman called in Tuesday morning about seeing a body near the mouth of the Connecticut River. The body was identified as Zadrozny through tattoos found on the body.