Budget dispute may force early school closure in Ansonia

ANSONIA — The Board of Education for the town of Ansonia says schools may have to close nearly two weeks early amid a dispute over funding.

An attorney for the board says it will be half a million dollars short of what it needs to meet payroll obligations because of budget cuts imposed by the city.

The attorney informed the state Department of Education a week ago that without that money, the board will have to close schools by June 6 due to insolvency. That would leave the district in danger of not meeting a state requirement for at least 180 days of instruction.

City leaders have said it was the late state budget that forced Ansonia to revise its own spending plan for school expenses earlier this year.