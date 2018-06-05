Chance for showers Tuesday; Partly sunny Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overall, improvement is in the forecast with drier weather and a slow warming trend this week.

We won't be totally rain-free though.

Tuesday will start off with early sun before clouds bubble up mid morning and afternoon. There is a chance for a few occasional showers along with a rumble of thunder. With cold air above our heads, any downpour or storm could contain some small hail.

Wednesday will be similar with early sun followed by partial sunshine and an isolated afternoon shower.

Thursday looks dry and pleasant with temperatures near average for this time of year.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week with highs near 80 degrees. Clouds will increase Saturday followed by the chance for some rain Saturday night and Sunday. Will it be a wash-out or just a few showers? We'll get a better handle on the forecast as we get a little closer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun mixing with clouds, chance for a few showers, afternoon storm. High: Upper 60s -near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny isolated pm shower. High: Near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 80. Mid 70s shore.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance evening showers. High: Near 80. 70s shore.

