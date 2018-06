× DEEP: 3 state beaches closed due to bacteria in water

HARTFORD — Three state beaches are closed after water results tested positive for bacteria.

According to DEEP, Rocky Neck State Park, Silver Sands State Park and Chatfield Hollow State Park have are closed for the time-being. DEEP said the bacteria found at the three parks is a result of the recent rain storms.

All three beaches have been retested, and results are due back Wednesday afternoon.