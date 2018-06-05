Free family movies in Hartford, New Haven parks all summer-long
HARTFORD — The warm weather is finally here and with that, comes free outdoor movies for you and your family.
Beginning June 8, both, Hartford and New Haven kicks off their 2018 family movie season.
Hartford – 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 8: Casablanca – Charter Oak Landing
- Saturday, June 30: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory- Bushnell Park
- Friday, July 20: The Breakfast Club – Charter Oak Landing
- Wednesday, July 25: Thor: Ragnarok – Dunkin’ Donuts Park
- Friday, July 27: Coco – Bushnell Park
- Friday, Aug. 10, Leap! – Great River Park
- Wednesday, Aug. 15: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dunkin’ Donuts Park
- Thursday, Aug. 23: Ready Player One – Keney Park
- Friday, Aug. 24: A Wrinkle in Time – Charter Oak Landing
- Sunday, Aug. 26: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – Colt Park
- Friday, Sept. 18: Black Panther – Dunkin’ Donuts Park
New Haven – 8:30 p.m.
- June 8: Zootopia – Criscuolo Park
- June 15: Despicable Me 3 – Kimberly Field
- June 22: Hidden Figures – Troup School Field
- July 6: Space Jam – Edgewood Park at the Ranger Station
- July 13: Raiders of the Lost Ark – John C. Daniels Park
- July 20: Toy Story – Lincoln Bassett Park
- July 27: Beauty and the Beast – Middletown Avenue Park
- Aug. 3: A Dog’s Purpose – Jocelyn Square Park
- Aug. 10: Up – at DeGale Field – DeGale Field
- Aug. 17: Coco – East Shore Park
- Aug. 24: The Princess and the Frog – Scantlebury Park
