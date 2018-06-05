× Free family movies in Hartford, New Haven parks all summer-long

HARTFORD — The warm weather is finally here and with that, comes free outdoor movies for you and your family.

Beginning June 8, both, Hartford and New Haven kicks off their 2018 family movie season.

Hartford – 8 p.m.

Friday, June 8: Casablanca – Charter Oak Landing

Charter Oak Landing Saturday, June 30: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory- Bushnell Park

Bushnell Park Friday, July 20: The Breakfast Club – Charter Oak Landing

Charter Oak Landing Wednesday, July 25: Thor: Ragnarok – Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Dunkin’ Donuts Park Friday, July 27: Coco – Bushnell Park

Bushnell Park Friday, Aug. 10, Leap! – Great River Park

Great River Park Wednesday, Aug. 15: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Dunkin’ Donuts Park Thursday, Aug. 23: Ready Player One – Keney Park

Keney Park Friday, Aug. 24: A Wrinkle in Time – Charter Oak Landing

Charter Oak Landing Sunday, Aug. 26: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – Colt Park

Colt Park Friday, Sept. 18: Black Panther – Dunkin’ Donuts Park

June 8: Zootopia – Criscuolo Park

Criscuolo Park June 15: Despicable Me 3 – Kimberly Field

Kimberly Field June 22: Hidden Figures – Troup School Field

Troup School Field July 6: Space Jam – Edgewood Park at the Ranger Station

Edgewood Park at the Ranger Station July 13: Raiders of the Lost Ark – John C. Daniels Park

John C. Daniels Park July 20: Toy Story – Lincoln Bassett Park

Lincoln Bassett Park July 27: Beauty and the Beast – Middletown Avenue Park

Middletown Avenue Park Aug. 3: A Dog’s Purpose – Jocelyn Square Park

Jocelyn Square Park Aug. 10: Up – at DeGale Field – DeGale Field

DeGale Field Aug. 17: Coco – East Shore Park

East Shore Park Aug. 24: The Princess and the Frog – Scantlebury Park

41.765804 -72.673372