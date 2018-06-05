Grads behind bars: Inmates receive college diplomas at Enfield prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- It's graduation season and a lot of commencement ceremonies are taking place at schools and on college campuses across the state.

However, in Enfield, there was a special graduation at a place you wouldn't expect for a small group of men taking full advantage of their second chance. Inmates received advanced manufacturing certificates through Asnuntuck Community College during a commencement ceremony at the prison Monday.

Inmates completed two semesters, with classes four days a week at Asnuntuck and two at Cybulski.

"It's a new beginning for me. Coming from where I came from, being incarcerated since the age of 16 and I'm now 42, it gives me a foot in the right direction. It's definitely going to open a lot of doors for me," said graduate Robert Pratt.

Pratt has been in prison on a murder conviction but was released two weeks ago.

He has his first job interview Tuesday.

"Hopefully I get the job. If not, I'll keep looking until I do," said Pratt.

42.002718 -72.544145