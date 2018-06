× Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in her NYC apartment

Law enforcement officials say that fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York in an apparent suicide.She was 55.

Spade, a world-famous designer, launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993 with her husband Andy Spade. She later debuted clothing and accessory lines.

A NYPD source said that the call came in at 10:30 this morning and that a suicide note was found.

#BREAKING NYPD confirms designer Kate Spade was found hanging by a scarf attached to a door in her UES apartment, this morning. An apparent suicide with a note left behind. @PIX11News — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) June 5, 2018

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.