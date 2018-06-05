× LeBron James says no NBA Finals team will visit White House; Curry agrees

CLEVELAND — The drama between President Donald Trump and professional athletes took another turn Monday after Trump called off the Philadelphia Eagles White House visit.

The dispute between the two stemmed over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

Trump said in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

On Tuesday, LeBron James said neither the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors will visit the White House.

“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants to get invited anyway,” James said at a news conference Tuesday. “It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.”

“We have a lot of freedom in our country,” said James. “Guys have the right to do what they wanna do, in a very respectful manner. And I think if they decided they don’t wanna go, then they have the right.”

Warriors’ Stephen Curry, agreed with James during Tuesday’s press conference.

In February, the Warriors declined to attend the White House ceremony honoring their 2017 NBA Championship, instead using their trip to Washington to visit the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

As for LeBron, he has been very vocal on his stance against Trump.

In December, James made a statement during an NBA game with his shoes — one black, one white, with the word “equality” in capital gold letters on the back of each.

After the game, James made a statement about President Donald Trump, saying “This is a beautiful country and we’re never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are.”

In January, James criticized Trump on Martin Luther King Day saying honoring his legacy is more important than ever because “we’re trying to be divided right now by somebody.”