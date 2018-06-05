× Man connected to homicide of Southington woman dies of his self-inflicted injuries

SOUTHINGTON — Robert Desantis, a suspect in connection with the death of a Southington woman, has died as a result of his self-inflicted injuries.

Naugatuck police called Southington police around 6 a.m. Sunday, asking they stop by a 58 Manor Road, Southington, for a welfare check on Michelle Barrett, 41.

When Southington police arrived, they found Barrett dead in the backyard with a gunshot wound.

Naugatuck police said the suspect, Robert DeSantis, 40, of Naugatuck, went into the Naugatuck Police Department where he shot himself Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries Monday afternoon.

Barrett’s brother said his sister was shot and killed in their grandmother’s backyard Sunday.