Partly sunny Wednesday with temps in the 70s

Overall, improvement is in the forecast with drier weather and a slow warming trend this week.

We won't be totally rain-free though.

There is a chance for a few occasional showers along with a rumble of thunder today. With cold air above our heads, any downpour or storm could contain some small hail. Otherwise, severe weather does not look likely, and most of the day will be dry with highs around 70.

Wednesday will be similar with early sun followed by partial sunshine and an isolated afternoon shower. With less instability in the atmosphere compared to Tuesday, our chance of any thunderstorm activity looks meager at best.

Thursday looks dry and pleasant with temperatures near average for this time of year.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week with highs near 80 degrees. Clouds will increase Saturday followed by the chance for some rain Saturday night and Sunday. Will it be a wash-out or just a few showers? We'll get a better handle on the forecast as we get a little closer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun mixing with clouds, chance for a mid-day or afternoon shower/thunderstorm. Not a washout. Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny isolated pm shower. High: Near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 80. Mid 70s shore.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance evening showers. High: Near 80. 70s shore.

