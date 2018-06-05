Petersburg man started illegal nightclub in home after getting a DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- There were over 20 people inside when authorities executed a search warrant and discovered a nightclub known as "Side Pocket" was being operated inside a Petersburg home, according to WTVR.

On June 2, 2018 at approximately 2 a.m., officials executed a search warrant in connection to illegal alcohol sales taking place from an unlicensed establishment in the 1600 block of Montpelier Road.

WTVR said along with the illegal alcohol sales that were taking place inside the home, strippers were performing in the basement, food was being sold, and there was other suspected illegal activity.

The "Side Pocket" was a popular night spot for Virginia State University students.

Glen Chaney and his girlfriend, Cresendo Scott, were charged with keeping alcohol on premises of club without a license and maintaining a common nuisance.

Chaney told WTVR that he had been operating the members only, social club for several years. He said he got a DUI in 2010, and started drinking at home along with his friends.

Eventually, he said, money began to change hands to cover the cost of alcohol.

"If I was wrong to charge them for alcohol, I understand that," Chaney said, who added that he feels targeted by the arrest.

“This type of activity will not be tolerated in the City of Petersburg. The Petersburg Bureau will utilize all resources available to remove this type of activity from our communities,” Lieutenant Emanuel Chambliss with the Petersburg Police Department said.

Neighbors said that even though the bust casts a shadow over the neighborhood, many are glad it happened.

“Now that I found out what was going on, you know, yeah, it's a little upsetting you know, but at the same time, you can't have that in peoples, in a neighborhood, you know, I've got grandbabies that walk up and down here.”

Neighbors said it’s kind of shocking to have this going on in their neighborhood.

"When we moved here this was the only neighborhood that had low to zero crime; quiet, which it is quiet,” said one concerned neighbor.

They even said the owners of the home were the “the quietest, nicest neighbors I've ever seen in my life.”

"I thought they were just in there watching the game,” one neighbor said.

But they did say that vehicles would be parked beyond the house.

"No problems out of them, just the cars,” said one neighbor.

37.227928 -77.401927