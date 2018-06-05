Sherman woman planning epic expedition for her cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Breezy Grenier, a Coast Guard veteran and an accomplished scuba diver, is about to embark on an a memorable adventure.

Grenier is among the newest members of the all-female Sedna Epic Expedition, a 3000km snorkel relay of the Northwest Passage in Canada by the Arctic Circle.

The adventure is set to happen in 2020 and designed to raise awareness about global warming and climate change.

"Ideally we will have 30 women, maybe more," Grenier, 30, said during an interview by the boat launch on the banks of the Connecticut River.

Grenier who also teaches marine education at schools in the area, and is a member of the Explorers Club, said preparation for the long snorkeling journey is key.

"We're taking a lot of safety measures and making sure a lot of the women on the team are well trained, to make sure our expedition is successful."

In the short run, Grenier said she will be getting accustomed to the dry suits needed to wear during the days in the water (the women will have a boat to spend nights on and be able to rest aboard).

"This is for climate change awareness," she added, "the big battle is saving the planet."

Click here to learn more.