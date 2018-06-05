State police in pursuit of stolen armored personnel vehicle on I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are in pursuit of a stolen tank on Interstate 95 in Virginia, according to our sister station WTVR.

According to WTVR, a soldier from Fort Pickett stole the tank and has driven it from I-85 to I-95.

State police were notified of the stolen vehicle around 7:55 p.m. The vehicle is not equipped with a weapon.

The tank reportedly is headed north on I-95 near Richmond.

“The Virginia State Police have pursued the vehicle since receiving the initial report and are traveling with the vehicle while trying to make contact with the driver. State police are also monitoring exit ramps along Interstate 95,” said a State police spokesperson.

At this time, no crashed have been reported. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.