Suspect in police custody after pursuit in armored personnel vehicle in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police were in pursuit of a stolen tank on Interstate 95 in Virginia, according to our sister station WTVR.

According to WTVR, a soldier from Fort Pickett stole the tank and drove it from I-85 to I-95.

“As of 9:40 p.m., the driver of the armored personnel carrier had stopped the vehicle and surrendered to Virginia State Police. The vehicle stopped at East Broad Street and 11th Street in the City of Richmond,” said a State Police spokesperson.

The driver, an adult male, has been taken into Virginia State Police custody.

State police were notified of the stolen vehicle around 7:55 p.m. There were no crashes or injuries involving the vehicle, police say.

Read the latest here.