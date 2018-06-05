× Travelers announces lineup for Celebrity Pro- Am

HARTFORD – The lineup for the Celebrity Pro-Am at the Travelers Championship will have its share of sports and entertainment names.

The pro am will take place on Wednesday, June 20, at TPC River Highlands.

Celebrities include:

• Ray Allen – NBA and UConn All-Star

• Chris Berman – ESPN broadcaster

• Nick Bonino – Nashville Predators

• Jim Calhoun – Former UConn men’s basketball coach, currently at University of St. Joseph

• Mike Cavanaugh – UConn men’s hockey coach

• Javier Colon – Singer who won the inaugural season of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2011

• Chris Dailey – Associate head women’s basketball coach at UConn since 1988

• Dane DeHaan – Actor and model

• Randy Edsall – UConn Football coach

• Boomer Esiason – Former NFL quarterback, currently hosts the radio show Boomer & Gio on WFAN in New York

• Mike Gorman – Broadcaster for the Boston Celtics for more than 30 years

• Christopher Jackson – Singer and actor / CBS drama “Bull”

• Jermaine Kearse – Wide receiver for the New York Jets

• George Lopez – Actor

• Norah O’Donnell – Co-host of “CBS This Morning”

• Dan Orlovsky – Former NFL and UConn quarterback

• Nancy Stevens – UConn field hockey coach

• Tim Wakefield – MLB pitcher

“The group of stars who will be participating in the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am this year will make for a uniquely fun experience for our fans,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “It continues to be one of the highlights of tournament week, and is a key piece in our commitment to offer something for everybody while generating money for charity.”

The Travelers Championship will take place June 18-24 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Tickets are on sale now at TravelersChampionship.com. This year’s field includes defending champion Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson and Jim Furyk, among others.