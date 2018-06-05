× Virginia congressional candidate wants to make incest, child porn legal

VIRGINIA — An admitted pedophile who also went to jail for threatening to kill the president, said he is running for US Congress.

Nathan Larson, 37, said he is running for US Congress because his perverted views resonate with voters “tired of political correctness.”

In an interview with the HuffPost, he admitted that he is a pedophile.

“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it,” Larson said. “People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.”

When asked by the HuffPost whether he’s a pedophile or just writes about pedophilia, he said, “It’s a mix of both. When people go over the top there’s a grain of truth to what they say.”

According to Larson’s campaign manifesto, he announced his candidacy as a “quasi-neoreactionary libertarian” which includes protecting gun ownership rights, establishing free trade and protecting “benevolent white supremacy,” as well as legalizing incestuous marriage and child pornography.

“Why doesn’t every pedo just focus on making money so they can get a pedo-wife and then either impregnate her with some f***toys or adopt some f***toys?” he wrote on the platform in October according to the HuffPost. “That would accommodate both those who are and aren’t into incest. And of course, the adoption process lets you pick a boy or a girl.”

Larson, who is a father of 3-year-old daughter, gave up his parental rights during a custody battle. According to the HuffPost, his wife had a court-ordered restraining order against Larson in 2015 before she committed suicide.

According to the HuffPost, Larson used the name “Leucosticte” on a forum for incels who are pedophiles. He was identified as a “hebephilic rapist,” saying that he’s not a typical incel because he’d had sex by raping his ex-wife.

In 2008, Larson sent a letter the Secret Service in which he threatened to kill either George W. Bush or Barack Obama. He was charged the following year, where he served 16 months in prison.