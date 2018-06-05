Woman charged with stabbing Hartford police officer appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Chevoughn Augustin, the woman charged with stabbing a Hartford police officer, spoke in court Tuesday asking for a private attorney.

She’s accused of stabbing Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik, who responded to a dispute between Augustin and her landlord at an apartment on Constitution Plaza on May 17th.

Augustin is facing charges of attempted murder, first degree assault, assault on a police officer and third degree criminal mischief. Numerous Hartford police officers were in court on Tuesday to show their support.

Police said Kidik is expected to make a full recovery, but they want to make sure justice is eserved for her.

"Our primary concern is the health of officer Kidik, that is our primary concern, obviously we want to be here and make sure justice is served in this case," said Sgt. John Szewczyk, president of the Hartford Police Union.

The public defender will continue to represent Augustin for now. She’s expected back in court on July 19, and is being held on a $2 million bond.