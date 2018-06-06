About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a London hotel

LONDON — Dozens of firefighters have been sent to tackle a blaze at a hotel in the Knightsbridge area of London, the London Fire Brigade said Wednesday.

Pictures on social media showed plumes of smoke rising into the sky above the Mandarin Oriental, a five-star hotel that has recently been refurbished.

The London Fire Brigade said it had deployed 20 fire engines and about 120 firefighters to tackle the fire on the roof of the hotel.

The Mandarin hotel group confirmed that it was dealing with a fire at its London hotel. “There is a fire at the hotel but the situation is still unfolding,” the group’s director of corporate public relations, Sally De Souza, told CNN Wednesday.

Knightsbridge is one of the most affluent neighborhoods in London, home to luxury stories Harvey Nichols and Harrods.

Roads in the area have been closed while the emergency services respond to the fire and train services have been disrupted, the city transit authority Transport for London said on Twitter.

Some mad fire happening in London at the moment. Hope everyone is ok #London pic.twitter.com/a1Hjh6tAY9 — Peter Devlin (@PeterDevlin147) June 6, 2018