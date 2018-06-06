Car crashes into fitness center in East Hartford following police chase
EAST HARTFORD — A car crashed into the Club Fitness Training Center Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit.
East Hartford police said the vehicle was wanted in related to two gun incidents in the city. Police said they spotted the vehicle which led to a short pursuit.
Police said a gun was found in the vehicle and the driver had suspended license. No injuries were reported.
