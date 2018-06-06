What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

Car crashes into fitness center in East Hartford following police chase

Posted 6:38 PM, June 6, 2018, by

EAST HARTFORD —  A car crashed into the Club Fitness Training Center Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit.

East Hartford police said the vehicle was wanted in related to two gun incidents in the city. Police said they spotted the vehicle which led to a short pursuit.

Police said a gun was found in the vehicle and the driver had suspended license. No injuries were reported.

