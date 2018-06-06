× Car crashes into fitness center in East Hartford following police chase

EAST HARTFORD — A car crashed into the Club Fitness Training Center Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit.

East Hartford police said the vehicle was wanted in related to two gun incidents in the city. Police said they spotted the vehicle which led to a short pursuit.

BREAKING: Car crashes into the Club Fitness Training Center in East Hartford after police chase. A suspect in custody. #Fox61 pic.twitter.com/oMfio6zl85 — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) June 6, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Police Chase ends with car crashing through gym in #EastHartford . PD says vehicle was wanted in related 2 gun incident in city. PD spotted vehicle, short pursuit, driver crashed into gym. Gun found in vehicle, driver had suspended license. No injuries @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/w52bcBN7U3 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) June 6, 2018

Police said a gun was found in the vehicle and the driver had suspended license. No injuries were reported.

