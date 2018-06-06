× Fan catches foul ball in beer cup, chugs beer

SAN DIEGO — Her team lost but one fan made a play to remember.

While the Braves beat the Padres 14-1, a woman caught a foul ball in her beer cup and then chugged the beer.

Freddie Freeman was a triple shy of the cycle when Atlanta manager Brian Snitker took out his first baseman because the Braves were beating the San Diego Padres so badly.

Freeman was OK with the move, because otherwise he would have faced Padres infielder Cory Spangenberg, who pitched the ninth inning of the Braves’ 14-1 blowout win.

“He asked me to come out of the game last night and I said no; he asked me to come out today and I said OK,” Freeman said. “I’m kind of glad. I don’t think I’ve ever gotten a hit off a position player, so my last at-bat would have been in that situation.”

Freeman homered and had four hits, and Dansby Swanson and Nick Markakis also went deep. Sean Newcomb and Luke Jackson combined on a four-hitter for the NL East leaders, who unloaded with 18 hits one night after losing the series opener 11-4.

The Padres, last in the NL West, were denied their first four-game winning streak of the season.