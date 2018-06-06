× Fawn rescued from danger after laying in road in Suffield

SUFFIELD — Suffield Animal Control officers saved a fawn from danger Tuesday.

Suffield Animal Control said they received a call Tuesday regarding a fawn that had laid itself down in the middle of the road.

“With two cars passing directly over her, we made the decision to help her cross as her mother was still in plain view and we needed to get her to safety.,” Suffield Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

Luckily, the fawn wasn’t suffering from any injuries. Officials then took the fawn down the embankment off the roadway where she was then reunited with her mother.

“We love seeing these successful breeding efforts from our whitetail deer population here in Connecticut,” said animal control.