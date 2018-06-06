× Governor Malloy announces DMV Express Center in Milford

MILFORD -– Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that beginning this Thursday, June 7, 2018, a new, state-of-the-art DMV Express Center will open at the Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union at 977 Boston Post Road in Milford. The location will offer customers the ability to renew driver’s licenses and ID cards while utilizing services designed to help streamline the transactions, including the ability to offer appointments, provide service tickets stamped with same-day times, offer self-service information kiosks, and provide text and email messages for customer convenience.

The Milford DMV Express Center builds on the Governor’s efforts to make DMV services more accessible.

Imagine coming to and leaving the DMV in as little as 10 minutes… a new DMV express location in Milford will let you do just that.

Hear about the new service on @FOX61News this evening pic.twitter.com/VLOVJN2YiB — Taylor DiChello (@taylordichello) June 6, 2018

“The service launched today is an innovative step forward, giving customers a reliable option to renew driver’s licenses, while at the same time reducing the strain on DMV locations,” Governor Malloy said. “This public-private partnership should serve as a model for how we can work together to make sure Connecticut residents receive the best possible services.”

“We are excited about opening this Milford location to serve the Southern Connecticut area,” DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra said. “We believe this partnership will serve the citizens of Connecticut well by giving them additional places for license and ID card renewal services.”

“Innovations like these not only help strengthen our credit unions in the state but allow them to grow and thrive,” Department of Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez said. “Here, government and industry worked together, not only for the benefit of Nutmeg’s members, but all Connecticut residents.”

“We are so excited to partner with the DMV,” Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union President and CEO John Holt said. “Our intent is to offer convenience through technology whether you are doing your banking or renewing your license. We have always been dedicated to providing outstanding service and convenience for our members and will offer that same commitment to the DMV experience.”

The Milford DMV Express Center will be open every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Hours could be extended in the future.

The following services will be provided at the location: