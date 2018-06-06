Introducing Hartford’s first bike share program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- If you live in Hartford and you like sharing bikes, now there’s an app for that.

It’s called "Lime".

“Don’t have to worry about those best for the transit and everything in Connecticut in bike distance,” Hartford resident, Paul Simmon, said.

On Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the city’s pilot partnership with Lime - the smart mobility company behind the bike share.

The company said the initiative is a greener way for residents to get around.

“It’s a bicycle so it is very environmentally friendly," said Hartford Operations Manager Darren Rees.

Simmon does not drive, which is why the ideal appeals to him.

“It limits the pollution, the traffic and etc,” he said. “So I think it’s a beautiful thing. Especially with the ecology be in the way that it is with Eric and so forth and so on. I think it is a beautiful idea.”

Rees said the cost to rent a bike is extremely reasonable.

Rees is deploying 300 lime and lemon-colored bikes across the city between Wednesday and Thursday.

He said renting a bike is easy and convenient.

“Once you download the app you come over to the Q-R code,” Rees said. You can either scan the Q-R code in three places. On the bender, the back plate or on the stem. Or you can punch in the number.”

Once that happens the lock on the back tire of the bike unlocks and the user is free to use the bike wherever they like within city limits.

Lime is also providing the service at a discounted rate for low income city residents.

Hartford is the first city in Connecticut to partner with Lime.

The company operates in more than 40 cities throughout the U.S.

