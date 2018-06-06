× One dead after crash on Route 15 in Norwalk

NORWALK — State Police say a person was killed after a three car crash on Route 15 in Norwalk.

Police say Hongying Tian, 46, from Avon, was speeding down Route 15 southbound. Tian drove onto the median, breached the guard rail, struck a tree, then rebounded travelling across both lands of 15 into the shoulder.

Two other cars were struck by flying debris. No one in the other two cars were injured, but Tian was ejected from the car and she was rushed to Norwalk Hospital where she died.

State Police ask anyone who may have seen the accident to contact Trooper Holmes at 203-696-2500.

The crash is currently under investigation.