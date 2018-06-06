Owner of popular Woodbury farm seriously injured in accident 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBURY -- The owner of a popular farm is seriously injured after he was involved in a bad accident Wednesday evening on Quassapaug Road and Main Street North.

Connecticut State Police told FOX61 it happened around 5:30 p.m. A farm tractor reached the stop sign on Quassapaug Road and kept inching up the intersection of Route 6 when it hit a truck that was driving down Main Street North.

The man on the tractor was Dan Logue, 65, of Woodbury. He owns Logue Farms on Artillery Road.

"He was going off to plant pumpkins," said Wayne Rasmussen of Woodbury.

Rasmussen is a longtime co-worker and a good friend of Logue's.

"Oh, he’s constantly going. Keeps me going. It’s probably a couple of reasons I’ve left, but that’s the farm life. You got to keep going from 4:30 in the morning to dark," added Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said Logue Farms has always been a popular spot for fall activities.

"Without Danny around to give off the orders, we’ll all get together and do what we need to do until he gets better," added Rasmussen.

Police said Logue was driving a John Deere farm tractor pulling a corn planter. He tried to drive across the intersection when Logue hit a truck and the impact was so hard, it threw Logue off of the tractor and onto the ground.

The truck driver was Barjam Hoxha, 61, of Woodbury was transported with no injuries.

"I was, of course it was shocking when you hear somebody on a tractor get broad sighted. There’s not much around you when you’re on a tractor," added Rasmussen.

State police said they are looking to get in touch with the Woodbury selectman with hopes to make the intersection safer with either more stop signs or traffic lights.

Police said Logue was transported to Waterbury Hospital and is currently in critical condition.