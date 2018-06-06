Partly sunny, 70s Wednesday with a chance for a shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You're in the clear for dinner on the deck or a walk outside tonight. The rain is over for now.

Wednesday will be similar (although a bit drier) with partial sunshine and an isolated afternoon shower. With less instability compared to Tuesday, our chance of a thunderstorm looks meager at best.

Thursday looks dry and pleasant with temperatures near average for this time of year.

Our warm-up peaks Friday with lots of sun and highs in the low 80s.

This weekend will start and finish dry with some rain in the middle. Showers could develop as early as Saturday afternoon with the heaviest rain Saturday night. Then after a damp start Sunday, some clearing is likely by midday. We'll keep you posted on the timing as we get a little closer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny isolated pm shower. High: Near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Low 80s. Mid 70s shore.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance afternoon showers, evening rain (some could be heavy). High: Mid-upper 70s.

SUNDAY: AM Showers/rain followed by clearing, warmer. High: Mid-upper 70s.

