State trooper placed on suspension following arrest

LITCHFIELD — A Connecticut State Trooper who was arrested Saturday, is now on suspension.

State police said they responded to the area of Hill Road in Harwinton on reports of a suspicious vehicle. State police said when they arrived, they spoke with Trooper Kenneth Dillion who became uncooperative with troopers at the scene.

He was issued a misdemeanor summons for interfering with an officer and was transported for medical evaluation.

Dillon has since been placed on administrative suspension and his police powers are suspended, according to state police.

His state police vehicle was also taken away.

The Connecticut State Police Bureau of Professional Standards has opened its own administrative inquiry into this incident. This status is temporary and can change consistent with the criminal proceedings and the department’s administrative review.